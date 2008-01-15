Pac-Man Puzzles Virtual Console

It's the second Monday of 2008, and the second week in a row that the Nintendo Wii Virtual Console has been dealt two games instead of the usual three. It wouldn't be so bad were the games in question excellent, but this week's selection...well, let's just say it isn't going to turn many heads. You might as well stop reading now.

You never listen. Oh well, this week sees the addition of Pac-Attack for the SNES (800 points), a tetris-y Pac-Man game where you have to line up blocks while Pac-Man runs across the screen trying to eat ghosts. Huzzah! Also on the plate this week is Riot Zone for the TurboGrafx16 CD (800 points), a rather generic side-scrolling beat-em-up that sees two heroes fighting a mysterious organisation who has kidnapped one of their girlfriends, because that's just what evil organizations did back in the day. Yay.

Are they running out of stuff to toss up, or are they cutting back to get ready for WiiWare? Either way, the charm of the whole retro thing is starting to wear thin. Ready for new games now!