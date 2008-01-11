PAL Distribution Honours For Soul Calibur IV Go To Ubisoft

At least, that's what the press release I just received says! It also mentions that the publisher will be handling the Wii exclusive Soul Calibur Legends. Both SC IV and Legends are out "Winter" 2008. Though, judging by the heavy Europe focus of the release, means summer for us.
Which is now. Or next month. One of those.
If you missed Kotaku US' coverage of Soul Calibur IV at CES, not to mention the seriously funky Star Wars related news, don't worry, just click the rather obvious hyperlinks and you'll be up-to-date in no time.
The aforementioned press release can be read in its entirety after the jump.
UBISOFT® TO DISTRIBUTE SOULCALIBUR® IV AND SOULCALIBUR LEGENDS™ ACROSS PAL TERRITORIES
Soulcalibur® IV and Soulcalibur Legends™ to Hit the Stores in Winter 2008
AUSTRALIA, 11 January 2008 – Ubisoft, one of the world’s largest video game publishers, today announced that it entered into an agreement with NAMCO BANDAI Games Europe SAS to distribute Soulcalibur® IV on the Xbox 360™ video game and entertainment system from Microsoft® and PLAYSTATION®3 computer entertainment system, and Soulcalibur Legends™ exclusively on Wii™. Both games will hit stores across Europe and other PAL territories in Winter 2008.
Soulcalibur ® IV is the latest iteration of the world renowned melee-based fighting series. Delivering new gameplay modes, characters and enhanced features with groundbreaking 3D modeling and animation, Soulcalibur ® IV will be the definitive fighting game experience. Soulcalibur ® IV also provides unprecedented character customisation possibilities and the eagerly expected online battle mode. As part of a monumental collaboration between NAMCO BANDAI Games America Inc. and LucasArts, the Sith Lord Darth Vader will appear as a guest character in the PLAYSTATION 3 system version of the title, and Jedi Master Yoda will be available for the Xbox 360.
Soulcalibur Legends™ thrusts the players into a third person action adventure and takes a unique approach to the series by truly utilising the Nintendo Wii™ Remote and Nunchuk.
GOOD GRIEF. That armor is so inappropriate.