PAL Distribution Honours For Soul Calibur IV Go To Ubisoft

At least, that's what the press release I just received says! It also mentions that the publisher will be handling the Wii exclusive Soul Calibur Legends. Both SC IV and Legends are out "Winter" 2008. Though, judging by the heavy Europe focus of the release, means summer for us.

Which is now. Or next month. One of those.

If you missed Kotaku US' coverage of Soul Calibur IV at CES, not to mention the seriously funky Star Wars related news, don't worry, just click the rather obvious hyperlinks and you'll be up-to-date in no time.

The aforementioned press release can be read in its entirety after the jump.