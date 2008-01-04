PAL Virtual Console Update Update

Pretty slim pickings this week. There's not the customary three games on offer. Heck, there's not even two games on offer. Just one. A single, solitary game. But proponents of the saying "quality trumps quantity" will be high-fiving across Europe and Australia, as that one game is Harvest Moon for the SNES. It's not my favourite Harvest Moon (A Wonderful Life somehow holds that honour), but with some Wii points change lying around and no new games to play I may just settle in for a weekend of tedious, back-breaking virtual labour.