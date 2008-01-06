The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

Papercraft: Halo's D77 Pelican Dropship

peli7.jpg It has been a loooong time since I posted a papercraft and oddly enough, I think the last one I posted was a Master Chief back when we had just arrived in Tokyo for TGS. So, needless to say this is long overdue. This week's feature is the D77 Pelican Dropship for the Halo games. For all you non Halo-ites (me included) here is a description of the vehicle from Paperkraft.net.

(The D77 Pelican Dropship is) a versatile craft used by the United Nations Space Command (UNSC) mainly for extraction and transportation of personnel and equipment but can also serve as a gunship. It has a large overhang on its rear that serves as an attachment point for large cargo and ordnance which range from Warthogs, to Scorpion Tanks, or troop-bay extensions.

Perfect project for a rainy or boring weekend. Now get out those X-actos and get to work!

D-77 Pelican Dropship papercraft model [Planet StarFreak]

Comments

  • residentevilfan619 Guest

    give us the paper pelicen instuctions please

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles