Paramount Moving To Blu-Ray, HD-DVD Dead, Can We All Just Get On With Our Lives Now?

The Financial Times are reporting that part of Paramount Studio's deal with the HD-DVD camp included a get-out clause. Said clause would be triggered when and if Warner turned coat and signed with Blu-Ray. Oops. Paramount are now "poised" to do just that, leaving the vast majority of studios aligned with team Blu-Ray and HD-DVD dead in the water. Man, I hope this is true. Not because I give two hoots about either "side" in this "war", but because this fixation with two movie formats has been one of the stupidest distractions from gaming this industry has ever seen.

Paramount in HD DVD blow [FT]