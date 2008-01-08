The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

Paramount Moving To Blu-Ray, HD-DVD Dead, Can We All Just Get On With Our Lives Now?

poppies.jpgThe Financial Times are reporting that part of Paramount Studio's deal with the HD-DVD camp included a get-out clause. Said clause would be triggered when and if Warner turned coat and signed with Blu-Ray. Oops. Paramount are now "poised" to do just that, leaving the vast majority of studios aligned with team Blu-Ray and HD-DVD dead in the water. Man, I hope this is true. Not because I give two hoots about either "side" in this "war", but because this fixation with two movie formats has been one of the stupidest distractions from gaming this industry has ever seen.
Paramount in HD DVD blow [FT]

Comments

  • DiscoCat5 Guest

    yay transformers on blu ray!!!!! FINALY!

    0
  • purplesfinx @PurpleSfinx

    It is with great shame that I hereby concede defeat in the format war, while I own neither... Wait, I have a PS3... damn... Well, while I have bought movies on neither format, I believed strongly that HD-DVD would win. Happily I admit that Blu-Ray has won, as its larger capacity makes the change from DVD more worthwile.

    GG Blu-Ray.
    GG HD-DVD.

    0
  • rob_jedi @Rob_Jedi

    This is sad news for us in Oz land since HD DVD was region free.

    Still honestly I like my vast DVD collection, don't really want to replace it.

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles