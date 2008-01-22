The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

Patapon Is Going To Party Exactly Like It's $US 19.99

patapon_1999.jpgWe're not sure whether to be amused or saddened by Sony's announcement that the stylistically sexy rhythm game Patapon for PSP is getting the unusual budget price of twenty bucks. On the one hand, we very much like cheap combined with our rhythm games. On the other, it's quite clear that someone in charge of making things cost a certain amount realises that Patapon, no matter how favourably it has been previewed and may be reviewed, will be met with plenty of consumer head-scratching and dandruff shedding. Hopefully, the budget part of the brain will win out over the disapproval of a game that has no cars, no guns and a weird name.

Patapon Pata-Price: $US 19.99 [PlayStation Blog]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles