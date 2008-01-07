PC Gaming Looks Better Curved

Holy mackerel! Look. At. That. Alienware's showing off this eye-catcher at CES. It's a 2880x900 curved monitor backlit by LEDs and boasts a .02ms response time. It'll be out in the second half of this year. Price will be somewhere between "very expensive" and "really fuckin' expensive."
Watch a Vid Here [Gizmodo]
Holy mackerel! Look. At. That. Alienware's showing off this eye-catcher at CES. It's a 2880x900 curved monitor backlit by LEDs and boasts a .02ms response time. It'll be out in the second half of this year. Price will be somewhere between "very expensive" and "really fuckin' expensive."
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink