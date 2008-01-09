Peggle Coming To XBLA

And the Xbox Live renaissance continues. Ikaruga and Rez was good enough news as it was, but Peggle? Appears so! An ESRB rating for a 360 version of the game's turned up, which while not guaranteeing any kind of timeframe does at least guarantee an eventual appearance. Which is super-great news. Peggle on a big TV while sitting on the couch has "good times" scrawled all over it. Also appearing are listings for XBLA/Xbox Originals versions of Bliss Island and Ultra Bust-A-Move, but after Peggle we don't have enough care left in us for them. Sorry.
Rumor: Peggle, Bliss Island and UBAM to XBLA [X3F]
And the Xbox Live renaissance continues. Ikaruga and Rez was good enough news as it was, but Peggle? Appears so! An ESRB rating for a 360 version of the game's turned up, which while not guaranteeing any kind of timeframe does at least guarantee an eventual appearance. Which is super-great news. Peggle on a big TV while sitting on the couch has "good times" scrawled all over it. Also appearing are listings for XBLA/Xbox Originals versions of Bliss Island and Ultra Bust-A-Move, but after Peggle we don't have enough care left in us for them. Sorry.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink