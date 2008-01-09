The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

Peggle Coming To XBLA

gmanpeggle.jpg And the Xbox Live renaissance continues. Ikaruga and Rez was good enough news as it was, but Peggle? Appears so! An ESRB rating for a 360 version of the game's turned up, which while not guaranteeing any kind of timeframe does at least guarantee an eventual appearance. Which is super-great news. Peggle on a big TV while sitting on the couch has "good times" scrawled all over it. Also appearing are listings for XBLA/Xbox Originals versions of Bliss Island and Ultra Bust-A-Move, but after Peggle we don't have enough care left in us for them. Sorry.
Rumor: Peggle, Bliss Island and UBAM to XBLA [X3F]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles