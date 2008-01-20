Penny Arcade Game Gameplay Videos

I got a chance to check out an early build of the Penny Arcade Game when I was at PAX last year and really enjoyed it. The character customisation was fun and the use of the old school turn based gameplay was a clever throwback to many of the games I loved as a kid. Now we have some new gameplay videos featuring a new comic book style interface at the bottom which replaces the more steampunk style one that I saw. Truth be told, I liked the old version of the interface more, but this one looks seviceable and certainly blends well with the cut scenes of the game which are also done in the same comic book style. I look forward to the game's release especially since it is one of a very few interesting titles that I can play on my Mac without having to switch to my Windows partition. make the jump for two more clips.