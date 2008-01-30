Viva Media and BrainGames' Pet Vet 3D: Animal Hospital Down Under would be pulled from shelves immediately, if we were running things. Not only does it paint a potentially dangerous picture of human and kangaroo interaction—they'd just as soon rip out your entrails as they would dance with you—it fails to touch on the danger of Australia's biggest threat, the menacing drop bear. Sure, the hair color and vet scrubs choices are impressive and the wombats look positively precious, but what kind of message is this sending to our kids? A shameful one, is the answer!
Pet Vet Down Under Wildly Unrealistic In Its Portrayal Of Marsupial Care
Trending Stories Right Now
What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?
2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?
Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink