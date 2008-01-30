Pet Vet Down Under Wildly Unrealistic In Its Portrayal Of Marsupial Care

Viva Media and BrainGames' Pet Vet 3D: Animal Hospital Down Under would be pulled from shelves immediately, if we were running things. Not only does it paint a potentially dangerous picture of human and kangaroo interaction—they'd just as soon rip out your entrails as they would dance with you—it fails to touch on the danger of Australia's biggest threat, the menacing drop bear. Sure, the hair color and vet scrubs choices are impressive and the wombats look positively precious, but what kind of message is this sending to our kids? A shameful one, is the answer!