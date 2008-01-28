Phoney Haruhi Promotes Bejing Olympics

Fugly! This Chinese middle school pamphelet features a crummy Haruhi Suzumiya rip-off. It's to promote the Bejing Olympics. And since Haruhi has fuck-all to do with the Bejing Olympics, you'd think that the rip-off artists could have done a slightly better job of tracing. You'd think. Though, it might be the fugly part that's keeping the publisher from getting its pants sued off by Haruhi creator Nagaru Tanigawa.
Haruhi China [Enjoy Korea via Canned Dogs]
