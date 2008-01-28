Phoney Haruhi Promotes Bejing Olympics

Fugly! This Chinese middle school pamphelet features a crummy Haruhi Suzumiya rip-off. It's to promote the Bejing Olympics. And since Haruhi has fuck-all to do with the Bejing Olympics, you'd think that the rip-off artists could have done a slightly better job of tracing. You'd think. Though, it might be the fugly part that's keeping the publisher from getting its pants sued off by Haruhi creator Nagaru Tanigawa.

