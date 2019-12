De-licious! Here's a box of "Pokémon Ningyou Yaki" (Pokémon Doll Fried) manjuu treats. And what's the best way to show the sweet bean paste inside Pikachu's brain? Slice his fried head in half! Never has something this tasty been oh so gruesome. Eight to a box and priced at only 900 yen ($US 8.25)!

Thanks, Kenny!