Pikmin Ready to Beat Up Super Smash Bros.

Yet another new challenger! Captain Olimar and five colors of Pikmin those their hats (flowers? pedals? what?) into the Super Smash Bros. Brawl ring. Oimar needs Pikmin to do a Smash Attack, and the Pikmin apparently tend to scatter. There ya go. Another new character. Thinking about two things: A). Who the game is missing? B). How will they top this for the sequel?

Game launches February 10th.

