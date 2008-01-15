Piracy Makes Call Of Duty 4 Devs Sad

PC gamers pirate stuff. We all know that. But just how many PC gamers pick up their games via less-legal means? An astronomical amount, if some statements by a Call of Duty 4 developer are any indication:
On another PC related note, we pulled some disturbing numbers this past week about the amount of PC players currently playing Multiplayer (which was fantastic). What wasn't fantastic was the percentage of those numbers who were playing on stolen copies of the game on stolen / cracked CD keys of pirated copies (and that was only people playing online).
Not sure if I can share the exact numbers or percentage of PC players with you, but I'll check and see; if I can I'll update with them. As the amount of people who pirate PC games is astounding. It blows me away at the amount of people willing to steal games (or anything) simply because it's not physical or it's on the safety of the internet to do.
He labels the post "They Wonder Why People Don't Make PC Games Any More". Which says it all, really.
Firstly, at that person down there that said piracy was theft, you're wrong. Piracy and theft are completely different.
Now.. I didn't pay for my copy of Call of Duty 4. Yes, I play multiplayer. And yes, you can play online with pirated copies, just google a cracked server (ip:port) and connect to it.
I'd like to know how this random developer thinks he knows how many cracked copies are being used online. You can't even connect to their servers unless you have a unique key.
I generally pay for games if they hold my interest for more than a month. Then I consider them to be worth what I pay for them. Even when I do pay for them, I import, and I'm about to explain why. Consider yourself lucky there game devs, because that's more than I do for music or movies.
But don't make me out to be the bad guy. I'm Australian (as are a lot of you I assume), we get raped up the arse with game prices. CoD4 is $30-$40 in the US. It's $90-$100 here. We have an exchange rate of about 92-93 cents to their dollar. utterly ridiculous.
Now, most companies blame this obscene price difference on shipping costs for their stock to Australia. I think charging $50 extra each copy is bogus for a start, but let's entertain that thought for a minute.
In Thailand, through an online store, CoD4 costs $33, with shipping. In Australia, it costs $90 online, without shipping. Now -- wait a minute.. Call of Duty 4 was manufactured in PERTH, AUSTRLALIA? I guess that excuse just became invalid. Unless they're charging for shipping to their own country.
Another example: Steam. Even online, their games are ridiculously overpriced to Australians.
There's no reason for this happening, game companies have just come to the conclusion that Australians are prepared to pay that much, from back when the dollar was worth 50c US. So they continue to do so.
For this, I say be sad, emo dev. I have torrents to run. When you're willing to start treating Australians fairly and stop price fixing, I might treat you a little more fairly in return.
