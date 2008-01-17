The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PixelJunk Monsters Due For PlayStation Network Next Week

pxjunk_monsters.jpgQ-Games follow-up to PixelJunk Racers is a tower defense PlayStation Network release known as PixelJunk Monsters. It's due to hit PlayStation 3s next week, according to President and Executive Producer Dylan Cuthbert, whose nice enough to give those unfamiliar with PixelJunk Monsters a quick primer on his team's latest. Unsurprisingly, Cuthbert has kind words for the woodland RTS, writing that its addictive nature is "going to keep you coming back again and again until your eyelids start fluttering uncontrollably." Wild eyelid fluttering? We're okay with that.

PixelJunk Monsters Set to Launch Next Week [PlayStation Blog]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles