PixelJunk Monsters Due For PlayStation Network Next Week

Q-Games follow-up to PixelJunk Racers is a tower defense PlayStation Network release known as PixelJunk Monsters. It's due to hit PlayStation 3s next week, according to President and Executive Producer Dylan Cuthbert, whose nice enough to give those unfamiliar with PixelJunk Monsters a quick primer on his team's latest. Unsurprisingly, Cuthbert has kind words for the woodland RTS, writing that its addictive nature is "going to keep you coming back again and again until your eyelids start fluttering uncontrollably." Wild eyelid fluttering? We're okay with that.

