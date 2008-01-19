Play Guitar Hero III On Super Bowl Weekend To Win Stuff

If you're not the sporting type, perhaps you'll want to spend your Super Bowl Sunday (and the weekend before) enjoying Activision's "Rock Your Party" festivities, which is essentially an excuse to play Guitar Hero III on Xbox Live. No money and big prizes are at stake, with some lucky winner grabbing the grand prize, an LG 50" 1080p Flat-Panel Plasma HDTV, an Xbox 360 Elite and a BoomChair - Wi-FX Wireless Gaming Chair. You might also win a Guitar Hero guitar controller faceplate signed by Slash. Imagine how exciting that would be—or how much you might profit when flipping it on eBay!

You can even test your skills against Neversoft developers, who will be shackled to their Xbox 360s on a Sunday from 12-4 PST. Poor saps. The details are in the release after the jump but for anyone interested, keep in mind its for US and Canada based gamers only. Sorry, Mexico!

SANTA MONICA, CA. - Jan. 18, 2008 - Gridiron fans get ready to rock out and win prizes on Xbox LIVE® with Guitar Hero® III: Legends of Rock! Activision announced today that Xbox LIVE will host the Guitar Hero III: Legends of Rock - Rock Your Party Weekend, a special event happening the weekend of the big game, February 1-3, 2008 for U.S. and Canada residents. The 72-hour event gives players the chance to prove their axe grinding skills and includes a Play & Win Sweepstakes that offers gamers who register and play, the chance to win a multitude of prizes. Before the big game, fans can test their talents against Neversoft, developers of Guitar Hero III: Legends of Rock, from 12 - 4 p.m. PST on Sunday, February 3.

Some of the prizes up for grabs include Microsoft points, Guitar Hero® Gear and an Xbox 360® wireless guitar faceplate signed by Slash. One lucky grand prize winner will take home the Ultimate Home Gaming Center, which includes an LG 50" 1080p Flat-Panel Plasma HDTV, an Xbox 360 Elite and a BoomChair - Wi-FX Wireless Gaming Chair.

Fans can register for Guitar Hero III: Legends of Rock - Rock Your Party Weekend on Xbox LIVE by downloading the Guitar Hero III: Legends of Rock GamerPics exclusively through Xbox LIVE® Marketplace for the Xbox 360® video game and entertainment system from Microsoft. Players can also register by visiting http://www.xbox.com/rockyourparty/, where they can get additional details regarding terms, conditions and official rules.

Guitar Hero III: Legends of Rock offers the ultimate rock experience with new wireless guitars, freshly added content and features including a multiplayer action-inspired battle mode, grueling boss battles, a host of exclusive unlockable content and visually stunning rock venues. Expanded online multiplayer modes allow axe-shredders worldwide to compete head-to-head for true rock status as they riff through a star-studded soundtrack including master tracks by legendary artists such as Aerosmith, Guns 'N' Roses, The Rolling Stones, Beastie Boys, Rage Against the Machine and Pearl Jam, as well as original songs by guitar icons Slash and Tom Morello.