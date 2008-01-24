The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

Play New Capcom Game, Get New Capcom Swag

nohotdogs.jpg Time to go out and buy that tan-coloured trench coat you've always wanted: Capcom are looking for gamers in the Bay Area who can spare 3 hours of their time to play a new game. A top secret new game. Our guess is Bionic Commando. The deal is you play for three hours, you give feedback to Capcom, you receive a ton of swag from Capcom for your troubles. Everybody wins, really. Oh, and while you're there, if our hunch is right, tell 'em the swingy-swingy is great, but again, they really need to lose the hot dogs.
San Francisco Bay Area Gamers Needed to Fight Evil [Capcom]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles