Play New Capcom Game, Get New Capcom Swag

Time to go out and buy that tan-coloured trench coat you've always wanted: Capcom are looking for gamers in the Bay Area who can spare 3 hours of their time to play a new game. A top secret new game. Our guess is Bionic Commando. The deal is you play for three hours, you give feedback to Capcom, you receive a ton of swag from Capcom for your troubles. Everybody wins, really. Oh, and while you're there, if our hunch is right, tell 'em the swingy-swingy is great, but again, they really need to lose the hot dogs.

San Francisco Bay Area Gamers Needed to Fight Evil [Capcom]