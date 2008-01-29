Playboy And THQ Join For Virtual Nudity

THQ is teaming up with Playboy for a series of new mobile games, and their first en devour will be Playboy Games: Pool Party. While many would think that a system like the Nintendo DS could better capture both of a Playmates' best features, hardcore cellphone gamers across the world will get to play non-nude "pool party sports"—hosted by Love Connection alum Chuck Woolery—including water balloon fights, waterslide slaloms and aquatic mechanical bull riding.

Yes, you read that correctly—aquatic mechanical bull riding. Doesn't anyone just swim naked anymore? What a grey, humdrum life is lived beyond the blessed walls of Hugh Hefner mobile entertainment. If you're looking for more details, here's the full, anatomically accurate version: