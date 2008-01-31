PlayStation Home Coming In Spring With All New Stuff

A new and improved Home is reported to arrive on the PlayStation Network in Spring of this year, GamesIndustry.biz writes today, a taste of which is on hand at Monaco's Imagina 08 exhibition. What's changed? It sounds mostly cosmetic, as a new environment replaces the enclosed apartment, described by GI.biz as a "serene outside space, with plenty of room for people to interact, and tables with fully functional chess and draughts games included."

According to the report, user feedback changed a good portion of the virtual living space, with a streamlined theater and a wider variety of "apartments" being readied for launch. Sweet. Who else can't wait to virtually walk around and collect some virtual stuff?!

Home: Feedback led to changes [GamesIndustry.biz]