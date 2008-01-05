PlayStation Network To Get Japanese Retro Remakes?

The latest batch of rumors from EGM's venerable Quarterman character/column points to a mysterious "major Japanese third-party publisher" signing on for a series of classic remakes to be delivered via the PlayStation Network. Who? EGM won't say, but 1UP head Sam Kennedy tosses out a few ideas—Konami, Capcom, Square-Enix. No word on graphical overhauls or Xbox Live Arcade-style releases featuring both visual updates and original versions, but we're hoping that they're not just upscaled.

It reminds us of that other EGM rumour from last summer that pointed to a Mega Man remake coming to PSN, one that has yet to materialise. Capcom would make the most sense of the three names bandied about, as Konami has already delivered on a number of remakes—Contra, Gyruss, Castlevania: Symphony of the Night, et al.—and Square-Enix doesn't know what the hell to do with digital distribution yet. Of course, there are plenty of other candidates, but we'll keep our fingers crossed for that HD Forgotten Worlds remake.

