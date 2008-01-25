PlayStation Store Update: Bandwidth May Cry

The demo many of you have been waiting for, Devil May Cry 4, has finally arrived. What I've been waiting for, PixelJunk Monsters has also arrived. Rounding out the playable items new to the PlayStation Store this week include a demo for Bizarre Creations' The Club and the PSone classic Jet Moto 2. You could certainly do a lot worse.

New add-ons for Folklore, Rock Band, Stranglehold and Need for Speed: ProStreet also arrive. It's all designed to put pressure on your internet connection. For the full list, keep on keepin' on.

Games and Demos

PixelJunk Monsters ($US 7.99) - This price is listed as "for a limited time" so strike now!

Devil May Cry 4 demo (free)

The Club demo (free)

Jet Moto 2 for PS3/PSP ($US 5.99)

Expansions and Add-ons

Folklore Create-a-Creature Winner add-on (free)

Rock Band ($US 1.99 each) - "Wonderwall", "Live Forever" and "Don't Look Back in Anger" by Oasis.

Rock Band Oasis Pack ($US 5.49)

Stranglehold Map Pack ($US 14.99) - Also comes in Collector's Edition style.

Need for Speed ProStreet Extender Pack Bundle 1 ($US 5.99) - Pay for the privilege of driving the Aston Martin DBR9, Porsche Carrera GT, Lamborghini Gallardo Superleggera, Porsche 911 GT3 RS, Lancia Delta Integrale Evo, and Dodge Challenger Concept.

Need for Speed ProStreet Extender Pack Bundle 2 ($US 5.99) - More stuff that's already on the disc, but requires cash to play includes the Koeniggsigg CCX, Mercedes-Benz SL65 AMG, Aston Martin DB9, Audi R8, Porsche 911 GT3, and Honda S2000.

Game Videos

Tony Hawk's Proving Ground - Stevie's Skater Story

Movie Trailers

Step Up 2: The Streets trailer

Dragon Wars Blu-ray trailer

Wallpapers and Themes

PixelJunk Monsters theme

Lemmings theme