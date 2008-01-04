PlayStation Store Update: Catching Up With The 360 Edition

The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

psn_thursday_banner.jpgThe North American PlayStation Store took a breather last week, but with this week's update, PlayStation 3 owners are finally able to partake in a face-melting attack of downloadable content for Rock Band and Guitar Hero III. Xbox 360 owners will snort "Old!" at much of this week's DLC goodies and PS3 types may wonder aloud "That's it?" as the update is light on anything that's not downloadable music. Hit the jump for the full list of new additions to the PlayStation Store.

Games
NFL Tour '09 Network Demo (free)

Expansions and Add-ons
Guitar Hero III Tracks ($US 2.49 each) - "Ernten Was Wir Säen" by Die Fantastischen Vier, "Antisocial" by Trust, "So Payaso" by Extremoduro

Guitar Hero III Warner/Reprise Track Pack ($US 6.25) - "No More Sorrow" by Linkin Park, "Sleeping Giant" by Mastodon, "Pretty Handsome Awkward" by The Used

Rock Band Tracks ($US 0.99 to $US 1.99) - "Attack" and "The Kill" by 30 Seconds to Mars, "Dirty Little Secret" and "Move Along" by All-American Rejects, "Song With A Mission" by The Sounds, "Limelight" by Rush, "Hard to Handle" by the Black Crowes and "Gimme Three Steps" by Lynyrd Skynyrd

Need for Speed ProStreet Unlockable Cars ($US 1.99 to $US 2.49) - Shelby GT500 ($US 1.99), Chevrolet Corvette Z06 ($US 2.49), Lancer Evolution ($US 2.49), BMW M3 E92 ($US 2.49), Ford GT ($US 2.49), Chevrolet Camaro Concept ($US 2.49), Dodge Viper SRT10 ($US 2.99)

Game Videos
Gran Turismo 5 Prologue Japanese Launch Trailer (free)

