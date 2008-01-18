PlayStation Store Update: Motorin' Monkees

The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

psn_thursday_banner.jpgThere's no shortage of content in this week's update to the North American PlayStation Store. New add-ons for Rock Band and MotorStorm debut as does the ability to purchase PSP games through the PlayStation 3 version of the store. Yes, you can enjoy Beats through the purchasing power of your PS3. A pair of new demos in the form of Turok and FIFA Street 3, plus a pair of new EyeToy games round out the playable goods.

Plenty of other freebies await you, so check the full list of goodies after the break.

Games
Blast Factor Bundle ($US 12.99) - The game and its two expansions for one low price.
Mesmerize: Trace ($US 1.99) - This PlayStation Eye title features a number of packed-in tech demos that respond to body movements and sound.
Tori-Emaki ($US 1.99) - Another PlayStation Eye game, this one an "interactive art experience."
FIFA Street 3 Demo (free - 310 MB)
Turok Demo (free - 1.13 GB)

Syphon Filter: Combat Ops for PSP ($US 9.99)
Beats for PSP ($US 4.99)
Wipeout Pure for PSP ($US 14.99)
SOCOM: Fireteam Bravo for PSP ($US 14.99)
Gangs of London for PSP ($US 19.99)
Ape Quest for PSP ($US 19.99)
Ape Quest Starter Pack for PSP (free)

Expansions and Add-Ons
MotorStorm Tracks ($US 2.99) - Adds "Diamondback Speedway" and "Eagle's Nest" tracks
Rock Band ($US 1.99 each) - "Action" as made famous by Sweet, "All the Small Things" by Blink 182 and "Last Train To Clarksville" as made famous by the Monkees.

Game Videos
PixelJunk Monsters trailer
Lost Planet trailer
Syphon Filter: Combat Ops trailer
Brothers In Arms: Hell's Highway trailer
Borderlands "Debut" trailer
Dynasty Warriors 6 trailer

Wallpapers and Themes
Call of Duty 4 theme
PAIN: Ice Tea theme
Tori-Emaki theme

