Please Check Out These Awesome Wing Commander Blueprints

Warm your printer up. While trawling through the deepest, darkest recesses of his memory, Joel over at Boing-Boing found what is quite possibly the best thing existing on the internet today. That's right: the blueprints for four Terran Confederation starfighters. From the original Wing Commander. And they're hi-res. In the future, when you children's children ask you why, at 80 years of age, you keep yammering on about how gaming has yet to see a sci-fi series match Wing Commander's sense of nerdy detail and space opera, you can dust these off and show them. God I miss this series. So damn much. *sniff*
Get Them While They're Blue [via Boing-Boing Gadgets]
Warm your printer up. While trawling through the deepest, darkest recesses of his memory, Joel over at Boing-Boing found what is quite possibly the best thing existing on the internet today. That's right: the blueprints for four Terran Confederation starfighters. From the original Wing Commander. And they're hi-res. In the future, when you children's children ask you why, at 80 years of age, you keep yammering on about how gaming has yet to see a sci-fi series match Wing Commander's sense of nerdy detail and space opera, you can dust these off and show them. God I miss this series. So damn much. *sniff*
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink