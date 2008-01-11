Please Check Out These Awesome Wing Commander Blueprints

Warm your printer up. While trawling through the deepest, darkest recesses of his memory, Joel over at Boing-Boing found what is quite possibly the best thing existing on the internet today. That's right: the blueprints for four Terran Confederation starfighters. From the original Wing Commander. And they're hi-res. In the future, when you children's children ask you why, at 80 years of age, you keep yammering on about how gaming has yet to see a sci-fi series match Wing Commander's sense of nerdy detail and space opera, you can dust these off and show them. God I miss this series. So damn much. *sniff*

