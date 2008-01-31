Please Go Play Velociraptor Safari

The video was but a tease. You don't know true browser-based good timery until you go play some Velociraptor Safari for yourself. Which you can now do, what with the game out and all. To recap: you drive around, in a jeep, running down raptors. Succeed, you get a slo-mo money shot. That is all. But that's all you should need.
Velociraptor Safari
