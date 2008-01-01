The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

To: Someone, Anyone?
From: Crecente

We left the family home today heading north through Georgia, Tennessee and finally into Kentucky to rest for the night. My son spent a lot of time sitting quietly in the back marveling at the wonders of Wii in a van. I sat up front game-free working all day via a cell connection and my poor wife drove all day. About 6 p.m. my son, who had been eying a box of Pocky I received for Christmas, suddenly broke the silence by begging me for some "Pock!" I'd been promising him a taste for two days and finally decided I probably should go ahead and give him a stick or two. Looks like I'm going to have to start stocking up on more of those now. He LOVED it.

What you missed:
Wii Officially Hacked, Lies Naked And Defenceless
First Tiberium Screens
Jade Empire 2 In Development At BioWare
Fake PSP Selectively Electrocutes
The Club (Demo) Impressions
Reader's Choice Winners
Left Brain Right Brain Surprisingly Brainless
Man Uses Live to Stalk, Threatens Rape
Frankenreview: Top 5 Games of the Year Edition
Calling It: The Xbox 360 Won 2007
Microsoft: We're Investigating the Recon Armor Hack
Major Nelson: All Hands on Deck Working on Live Problem
The Year's Most Popular Stories
Gates to Announce DVR 360 at CES?
Meet Your New King of Komments

Comments

  • r3ishun Guest

    Asian stores are the best to get pocky for cheap ... anyway ... urm I just hope you keep a close eye on his pocky consumption ... eating too much of the stuff is bad for you I got people addicted to it at one point but he got sick after I gave him 20 boxes....

    0

