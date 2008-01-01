To: Someone, Anyone?
We left the family home today heading north through Georgia, Tennessee and finally into Kentucky to rest for the night. My son spent a lot of time sitting quietly in the back marveling at the wonders of Wii in a van. I sat up front game-free working all day via a cell connection and my poor wife drove all day. About 6 p.m. my son, who had been eying a box of Pocky I received for Christmas, suddenly broke the silence by begging me for some "Pock!" I'd been promising him a taste for two days and finally decided I probably should go ahead and give him a stick or two. Looks like I'm going to have to start stocking up on more of those now. He LOVED it.
Asian stores are the best to get pocky for cheap ... anyway ... urm I just hope you keep a close eye on his pocky consumption ... eating too much of the stuff is bad for you I got people addicted to it at one point but he got sick after I gave him 20 boxes....