The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

Police Use Miis to Solve Case

westyorkshirecops.jpeg Cops are smart. Well, some of them are. The police in UK's West Yorkshire seem pretty bright and have figured way to track down the owners of a stolen Wii: The console's Miis. The Wii was stolen by a 32-year-old man arrested earlier this month. It contains 16 Miis with names that include Seb, Pheebes, Nicks and Evie. Says Officer Neil Johnson:

The Nintendo Wii looks new and is thought to have been stolen before January 1. It may have been a Christmas present. If anyone has devised these characters listed and the Wii has gone missing, then please contact us urgently.

Very clever! Guess that's why they're cops, eh? The police have the console's ID number and ask that anyone who might be able to claim the console telephone them.
Wii Clues [Huddersfield Examiner via VideoGamesBlogger][Pic]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles