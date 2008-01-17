Political Dickery Apologises

And like that, clueless columnist Kevin McCullough gets a clue. Sorta. Previously, he claimed that Mass Effect allows players to "engage in the most realistic sex ever conceived." He then try to talk his way out of his blunder with a snide correction. Now, he's finally apologised. He writes:

Based on the multitude of response by gamers who share my concern for decency in the entertainment of our children, it is obvious that I had been misinformed on at least two points of substance in my original column.

For this I DO apologise to the gaming universe!

For the strides that retailers HAVE made to attempt to keep smut out of children's hands, I thank them! (Though can't we do better than 42%?)

And thank you to the many who have volunteered to help lend a hand on future gaming issues...

If enforcement numbers track similarly in terms of improvement as they have from 2000-2005, then the critical concern I carry with me deeply in regards to minors getting inappropriate material and spending tens of hours at a time removed from society absorbing it will be minimised.

I still do concur with my original position that the objectionable content in Mass Effect is still offensive, and should be kept out of the hands of those under age.