PolyStation 3 Is This Generation's Dark Horse

Who needs the PS3? Hah, China doesn't need the PS3. Not when they've got their own, home-grown competitor, the PolyStation 3! Sure, it doesn't have card readers, or a HDD, or wireless controllers, or Blu-Ray disc playback like Sony's console, but does the PS3 have a pop-out screen and seven in-built LCD games? No. It sure as shit does not.

China 1 - 0 Japan

mini polystation 3 mocks playstation 3 [technabob]