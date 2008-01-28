Populous DS Adds... Nintendo Civilization?

The peoples of Populous DS have added an unexpected society to their ranks, the Bit-plane civilisation. The EA published seminal god-game includes not only Persians and Martians, but a strange line-up of inhabitants such as a race of skeleton people, dragons and men in bear outfits. Oddest of all are a pixelated race that builds their structures in the shape of Nintendo consoles. This is fanboyism at its finest, folks. What Nintendo fan won't thrill at the possibility of upgrading one's Game & Watch all the way to a Wii? Consider Populous DS bought (if it comes stateside).

