The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

Populous DS Adds... Nintendo Civilization?

populous_ds.gifThe peoples of Populous DS have added an unexpected society to their ranks, the Bit-plane civilisation. The EA published seminal god-game includes not only Persians and Martians, but a strange line-up of inhabitants such as a race of skeleton people, dragons and men in bear outfits. Oddest of all are a pixelated race that builds their structures in the shape of Nintendo consoles. This is fanboyism at its finest, folks. What Nintendo fan won't thrill at the possibility of upgrading one's Game & Watch all the way to a Wii? Consider Populous DS bought (if it comes stateside).

Populous DS [Game Watch]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles