Porn Studio Aims to Please PS3 Owners

BDPorn.jpg The format drama continues! Adult video maker Digital Playground initially picked HD DVD for its new format, but now is supporting both HD DVD and Blu-ray "until there is a clear-cut winner," says company founder Joone. This February will see eight Digital Playground titles on Blu-ray. What caused the change of heart? Says Joone:

A lot of people were emailing that bought a PlayStation and they were basically saying, 'When are you guys going to release Blu-ray?' They really have no preference in format yet because it's so new. When it comes down to image quality, there is no difference between the two.

Try telling that to film director Michael Bay.
Leading Porn Studio Announced 8 Titles [Cepro, Thanks Dale!]

