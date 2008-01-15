The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

Porn Queen, Hardcore Gamer

jennaschizzocc7.jpg At the recent AVN (think CES, but with porn), game site GameDaily quizzed a host of adult video actress about video games. Knowledge varied. Take Jenna Haze, who quipped:

Do I like nerds? I am a nerd. I have shelves full of books at home about vampires and werewolves. And I always have my PSP with me. Right now I'm playing Jeanne D'Arc, which is just awesome. Also, I've got a PS3 and I'm dying for the new Final Fantasy to come out. See? I told you I was a total nerd.

Jeanne D'Arc? Hardcore. Other porn stars profess their love for Nathan from Uncharted, desire for a Ratchet and Clank threesome and disdain for Sonic's sneakers. Out of all the things one could hate Sonic for, sneakers?!
Porn Stars Love [GameDaily via Destructoid]

