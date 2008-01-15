Portable GameCube Needs To Be Better

I have a dream. That one day, I can sit on the subway, and play Wind Waker on a portable Nintendo device. So this is my dream come true, right? No. This thing is not my dream come true. It is a nightmare. An abhorrence of nature, which if it were living would have been killed and eaten by its parents at birth in order to preserve the strength of their bloodline (and hide their shame).

