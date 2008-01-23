Portal, BioShock Finally Gets Some Recognition At GDC Awards

It may not have the gloss—nor the honor of lauding the Most Addictive Game Fueled By Dew—of some other video game award presentations, but the Game Developers Choice Awards are the real deal in their space. To take place during the Game Developers Conference, the Game Developers Choice Awards are the "industry's only open peer-based awards" meaning that the back-scratching here is genuine and informed. Leading the nominations this year are Valve's Portal and 2K Boston's BioShock, each nabbing five nominations, including Game of the Year nods.

Games that also may not have received much attention elsewhere, say Contra 4, Peggle and Aquaria, also received nominations.

The most entertaining part? Skits and video presentations from both Zero Punctuation and Mega64 will be shown during the awards. I'm bringing spare arse cheeks in the event that I LMFAO. The full list of nominees follows.

PORTAL, BIOSHOCK LEAD MAJOR FINALISTS FOR THE EIGHTH ANNUAL GAME DEVELOPERS CHOICE AWARDS

Rock Band, Call of Duty 4 and Super Mario Galaxy Round Out the Nominees for Game of the Year; Crash Bandicoot Creator Jason Rubin to Host Ceremony for Industry's Only Open Peer-Based Awards

SAN FRANCISCO - Jan. 22, 2007 - Valve's Portal and 2K Boston/Australia's BioShock lead the nominees for the eighth annual Game Developers Choice Awards with five nominations each, including the coveted Game of the Year title, organizers have announced. The Game of the Year category also includes Infinity Ward's Call of Duty 4, which follows with four nominations and, with both games receiving two nominations each, Harmonix's Rock Band and Nintendo's Super Mario Galaxy.

Produced and hosted by CMP's Game Developers Conference (GDC) and presented by Gamasutra.com and Game Developer Magazine, the Game Developers Choice Awards honors the developers of the best video games released during the previous calendar year, as well as awarding key figures from the video game community. Other multiple nominees for this year's event include such diverse and notable titles as BioWare's Mass Effect, Ubisoft's Assassin's Creed, Infinite Interactive's Puzzle Quest: Challenge of the Warlords, Sony Santa Monica's God of War II, and PopCap's Peggle.

In addition, special recipients already confirmed for this year's Choice Awards, to be honored in person during the ceremony, include 'father of video games' Ralph Baer (Pioneer), IGDA executive director Jason Della Rocca (Ambassador) and Civilization creator Sid Meier (Lifetime Achievement).

Winners in all major categories will be honored at an awards show taking place Wednesday, February 20 in the Esplanade Ballroom of the Moscone Center's South Hall, during the 2008 Game Developers Conference. The Game Developers Choice Awards ceremony, held in conjunction with the Independent Games Festival (IGF), will be hosted by legendary game developer Jason Rubin, mastermind behind the smash-hit Crash Bandicoot and Jak and Daxter franchises.

In addition, it's been revealed that specially made video entertainment for the Choice Awards will be produced by The Escapist's popular animated show Zero Punctuation, while long-time contributors Mega64 will produce exclusive video skits to accompany the Independent Games Festival Awards.

"Behind every great game is a great team, and it's a core principle of ours to honor and recognize that talent on stage," said Jamil Moledina, Executive Director of the Game Developers Conference. "Given the open peer-based structure, the Game Developers Choice Awards have earned the utmost respect within the developer community and we're looking forward to the award ceremony next month to see who the 2008 recipients are. Good luck everyone!"

The complete list of nominees is:

Best Game Design

BioShock

Call of Duty 4

Mass Effect

Portal

Super Mario Galaxy

Best Visual Art

Assassin's Creed

Team Fortress 2

Crysis

BioShock

Uncharted: Drake's Fortune

Best Technology

Halo 3

Crysis

Call of Duty 4

Portal

Assassin's Creed

Best Writing

Portal

God of War II

Mass Effect

Half-Life 2: Episode 2

BioShock

Best Audio

Call of Duty 4

Everyday Shooter

BioShock

God of War II

Mass Effect

Best Debut

Crackdown (Realtime Worlds)

flOw (ThatGameCompany)

The Witcher (CD Projekt)

Everyday Shooter (Queasy Games)

Aquaria (Bit Blot)

Innovation

Rock Band

Portal

flOw

Peggle

Mass Effect

Best Handheld Game

Puzzle Quest: Challenge of the Warlords

The Legend of Zelda: Phantom Hourglass

Phase

Contra 4

Peggle (for iPod)

Best Downloadable Game

Pac-Man Championship Edition

Everyday Shooter

Peggle

Puzzle Quest: Challenge of the Warlords (XBLA version)

Flow

Game of the Year

BioShock

Call of Duty 4

Portal

Rock Band

Super Mario Galaxy

