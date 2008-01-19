Portal Theme On Classic Computer



In one of the most brilliant vintage PC uses we've ever seen, one Portal fan has repurposed this 2GHz Intel 8080 complete with Commodore 64 sound chip to reenact our favorite credits sequence of the year—that of Portal. We lose. He wins. Anyone who wants the assembler source code can find it here. Anyone who would rather just watch the clip can obviously find it here (as in this post).

[via bbg]