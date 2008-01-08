Postal Dev Names Tallarico Person of the Year

Running With Scissors, publishers of controversial shooter Postal, announced today that they have named Tommy Tallarico, the man behind the Video Games Live concerts, the person of the year.

Why is a developer handing out Person of the Year awards? Good question.

"This is an acknowledgment on our part," explained RWS CEO Vince Desi, "of someone who has been both a dynamic force within the video game industry and a good friend to Running With Scissors. Tommy Tallarico has achieved what so few artists have in any field by successfully crossing over two giant industries, blending games and music; truly an amazing feat. He has brought a unique recognition to our industry and his musical talent and relentless effort have made a difference for all of us."

The award was announced at the publisher's annual Christmas party in Tucson, Arizona. Tallarico sounded adequately befuddled.

"It's an honor to be recognised for bringing recognition to the industry that I love so much," Tommy responded. "As the industry starts to take itself more seriously I hope it never loses sight of what we're all about.... fun. I've seen a lot of industry progress over my career and still think there is a lot more to go. I'm looking forward to what the future holds and I'm humbled and grateful to receive this acknowledgment."

I do like what Tallarico is doing for the industry (and still want him to have a concert here in Denver), but I'm not sure how delighted he actually is being named Postal's Person of the Year.

POSTAL Publisher Honors Tommy Tallarico as, "Running With Scissors Person of the Year"

"Video Games Live" Maestro First to Receive Award

Tucson, AZ: As a climax to its year-long celebration of the company's 10th Anniversary, POSTAL creators Running With Scissors (RWS) announced that celebrated video game music composer Tommy Tallarico would be the first recipient of its Person of the Year Award.

"This is an acknowledgment on our part," explained RWS CEO Vince Desi, "of someone who has been both a dynamic force within the video game industry and a good friend to Running With Scissors. Tommy Tallarico has achieved what so few artists have in any field by successfully crossing over two giant industries, blending games and music; truly an amazing feat. He has brought a unique recognition to our industry and his musical talent and relentless effort have made a difference for all of us."

"It's an honor to be recognized for bringing recognition to the industry that I love so much," Tommy responded. "As the industry starts to take itself more seriously I hope it never loses sight of what we're all about.... fun. I've seen a lot of industry progress over my career and still think there is a lot more to go. I'm looking forward to what the future holds and I'm humbled and grateful to receive this acknowledgment."

The award was announced at this year's POSTAL X-Mas Party, an event staged every year in RWS' hometown of Tucson, Arizona that brings RWS together with its fans, MOD masters and long-time members of the POSTAL family."

Tallarico's acclaimed live concert series "Video Games Live" will be performed this year all over the world starting in January.