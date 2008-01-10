The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

Predict Spears' Death, Win a PS3

Today's media scum don't write for newspapers, or magazines, or tabloids, they don't even write for blogs or websites, no they just create one-off, single page tablogs that feature a prominent Digg button and morbidly titillating content.

Take for instance this site: When Is Britney going to Die? Sure, they don't know how to use capitalisation in a headline, and their design is essentially a picture, a graph and a form, but hey, they're giving away a Playstation 3 if you can predict the exact time of Britney Spears' death, down to the minute. Classy.

  • Lev Arris Guest

    Whenever I hear a news story about Britney, I think about the popstar 'Wendy' from the Futurama episode where time keeps jumping forward.

