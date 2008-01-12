Preorder SSBB From Wal-Mart For $US 20

The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

walmart1998ssbb.jpgI don't know if this is a terrible mistake or just an amazing deal on Wal-Mart's part, but I know I liked it enough to participate. As you can see from my checkout receipt above, Walmart.com is currently accepting preorders for Nintendo's Super Smash Bros. Brawl for the Wii for the insanely low price of $US 19.82 - over $US 30 off of the retail price. Of course there is always the chance that this 'deal' will go away extremely quickly, or that all of us participating customers will receive a "We're Sorry" email in the near future, but for now - I'd hit it.

Super Smash Bros. Brawl Wii [Walmart.com Preorder Page - Thanks elsiluro!]

