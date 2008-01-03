Prepare For A Yakuza 3 Demo

German tipsters Gamefront are reporting that a Yakuza 3 demo is in the pipeline for the PS3, and could be available as early as the middle of this month. Best pony up those Japanese PSN accounts, kids, because thanks to Sega's reluctance to promptly localise these things (Yakuza 2 is still MIA) you may not get another chance to play a new Yakuza game for donkey's ages. Which is a real long time.

