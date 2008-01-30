Pre-Teen Guitar Hero Wails on The Ellen DeGeneres Show

Wow, this writers' strike needs to end, like now. It's one thing for Ellen DeGeneres to highlight her love of Guitar Hero by jamming through a song on her show. But now she's roping in kids from YouTube to play a video game.

At least that's what I thought before watching the video, but I totally changed my mind after seeing 12-year-old Kevin Shen wailing on expert in the video. I think it's wonderful that Ellen is giving such positive press to video games and Shen, he got to stand in front of an audience of screaming women and pretend to play guitar. Pretty kick arse.