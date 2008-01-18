Price No Big Whoop For Japanese Gamers

Japanese consumers are tough cookies! They are selective — picky, even. Or are they? A survey on Japanese website kakaku.com questioned over 3,000 gamers. Findings include:

• 43 percent said the top reason they pick a console was "because it's compatible with the game they absolutely want to play."

• 43 percent want to buy the "most talked about console."

• 6 percent said that price is a factor in determining which console they buy.

• 10 percent have a PS3.

• 25 percent have a Wii.

• 3 percent have an Xbox 360.

• 28 percent said they wanted to buy a Wii in the future.

• 27 percent said they wanted to buy a PS3.