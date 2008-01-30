Pro Evo Patched Again (Who still has an anlog TV?)

Have an analog TV? Konami cares. No, really. The company is putting out yet anoter patch for Pro Evo 2008. Apparently, the game was shuttering when hooked up to a CRT tube. The new patch, which installs automatically when you log into PSN, will hopefully fix those issues. Too bad there's not patch to turn those TVs into high def televisions.

Quick head count, who's got an old school telly? I know MTV's Stephen Totilo does. That man is kurazy!!

