Prof. Layton Learns English, Gets US Release

professorlaytontext.jpg It's not that text heavy games are hard on the eyes. Tiny text games are hard on the eyes. Just check out these screens of the English localisation of Professor Layton (yay!). Sure, they're not to exact size so they obviously are smaller. But don't they look, I dunno, kinda smushed? Still! Choosers cannot be beggars, and it's nice to see Layton get its long overdue English language release — tiny text and all. Game's out in the States February 11th. Everyone knows what day that is, right? Yup, it's three days before Valentine's. (That, and the same day Super Smash Bros. Brawl supposedly comes out.)
Layton In English [Siliconera]

