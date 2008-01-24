Ace Attorney fans looking for fresh Nintendo DS adventures sprinkled with puzzle-solving would do well to familiarise themselves with Professor Layton, who will be arriving in the West in just a few short weeks. Brought to us by Level 5 (aka the "new Square Enix") by way of Nintendo, the series has been a smash hit in Japan, with the follow up to Professor Layton and the Curious Village hovering closer and to closer the million-sold mark overseas. Adventure games may not necessarily be my thing, but throw in some logic puzzles and you have a confirmed sale, Nintendo.
Professor Layton And The English Language Trailer
Comments
Am I able to preorder this yet??? The anticipation is palpable.