Prototype: Black Watch Video

As promised, here's the latest clip for Radical Entertainment's Prototype, which contains details on the game's newly announced faction, the Black Watch. There's also bits and pieces about the back story and characters - if you want to learn how to make bad guys look scary, this video is for you.

It's the same one I was shown today at Vivendi's Prototype presentation, just smaller. That doesn't make it any less cool, unless you have a dislike of small things.

