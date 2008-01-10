PS3, Xbox 360 Get Exclusive Star Wars Soul Calibur IV Characters

The recently announced guest appearances of Darth Vader and Yoda in Soulcalibur IV come with a catch—each release will feature a console exclusive Star Wars character, with Darth Vader playable only in the PlayStation 3 version, Yoda playable only in the Xbox 360 version. Yes, you'll be able to enjoy pitting light saber against sword, but you may not be able to actually have a Yoda versus Darth battle unless Namco Bandai and LucasArts decide to make them available via downloadable content.

