PS3 Clone Is "Winner"

Our favorite Chinese copycat the Vii has another ripoff rival: the, are you ready, "Winner." It's not just a game machine, it's a super clone! The Winner features a photo player, karaoke functions and SDHC for media storage. It plays 2D and 3D games with online. There's even a Wii-mote knock-off (not a SIXAXIS!) with motion sensing capabilities. It will sell for somewhere between US$120-$150. The maker is promising million consoles for the North American and Japanese markets. The line starts here!

