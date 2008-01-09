PS3 Clone Is "Winner"

Our favorite Chinese copycat the Vii has another ripoff rival: the, are you ready, "Winner." It's not just a game machine, it's a super clone! The Winner features a photo player, karaoke functions and SDHC for media storage. It plays 2D and 3D games with online. There's even a Wii-mote knock-off (not a SIXAXIS!) with motion sensing capabilities. It will sell for somewhere between US$120-$150. The maker is promising million consoles for the North American and Japanese markets. The line starts here!
The Winner [Engadget]
