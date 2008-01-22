The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

PS3 Delay Syndrome Hits Frontlines: Fuels of War

frontlines_still_on.jpgThe latest "Of War" shoot-fest is going to sit out a PlayStation 3 version for a bit longer, as THQ's Frontlines will be hitting the Xbox 360 and PC only in February. The PS3 version of Frontlines: Fuels of War, rumoured to have been cancelled when retailers dropped that version from upcoming software listings. Rumours of the nixing made their way to developer Kaos Studios' forums, with mods and admins not exactly denying the talk.

It's still on, says Firing Squad, by way of the publisher. It's just going to show up "later in 2008." Those of you thinking "Frontlines who of what, again?" are assuredly relieved. You may sigh satisfactorily... now.

PS3 Frontlines Delayed But Not Cancelled [Firing Squad]

