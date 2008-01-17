PS3 Exclusive Gets Exclusive Noodles

What better way to promote an Edo period game with women in S&M gear? Noodles! Yep, starting next month, PS3 exclusive Ryu ga Gotoku Kenzan! (aka Yakuza 3) instant udon noodles will go on sale in Japan for ¥210 (aka $US 1.96) a cup. The Ryu ga Gotoku games always get the best promotions. Heck, the first Ryu ga Gotoku held an pre-game event in an actual hostess bar!

