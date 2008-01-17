PS3 Exclusive Gets Exclusive Noodles

What better way to promote an Edo period game with women in S&M gear? Noodles! Yep, starting next month, PS3 exclusive Ryu ga Gotoku Kenzan! (aka Yakuza 3) instant udon noodles will go on sale in Japan for ¥210 (aka $US 1.96) a cup. The Ryu ga Gotoku games always get the best promotions. Heck, the first Ryu ga Gotoku held an pre-game event in an actual hostess bar!
Ryu ga Udon [Dengeki Online]
What better way to promote an Edo period game with women in S&M gear? Noodles! Yep, starting next month, PS3 exclusive Ryu ga Gotoku Kenzan! (aka Yakuza 3) instant udon noodles will go on sale in Japan for ¥210 (aka $US 1.96) a cup. The Ryu ga Gotoku games always get the best promotions. Heck, the first Ryu ga Gotoku held an pre-game event in an actual hostess bar!
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink