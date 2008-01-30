PS3 Internet Use Dropping in Japan (360 Tiny Increase)

Over in Japan, business site Nikkei.net has a consumer poll that shows where console's internet use stand. In a six month period, both the Wii and the PS3 show drops in users using online, while the Xbox 360 increases by 0.10 percent. The Wii's drop was slight, while the PS3's was more significant. (Though, we imagine Super Smash Bros. Brawl will cause an online spike for the Wii.) And for portables, both the DS and the PSP are experiencing dips for online connection. For those who like numbers, here are numbers:

Wii

55.4 percent online (June 2007)

52.5 percent online (December 2007)

PS3

56.3 percent online (June 2007)

43.9 percent online (December 2007)

Xbox 360

49 percent online (June 2007)

49.1 percent online (December 2007)

PSP

35 percent online (June 2007)

33.9 percent online (December 2007)

DS

19.4 percent online (June 2007)

16.5 percent online (December 2007)

Another thing that is interesting is why Japanese gamers are connecting to the internet. Here's the breakdown for those who do use the internet and what they use it for:

Online Gaming

Wii: 17.3 percent

PS3: 41.1 percent

Xbox 360: 70.8 percent

System Update

Wii: 69.7 percent

PS3: 83.8 percent

Xbox 360: 84.9 percent

Buying Games

Wii: 43.6 percent

PS3: 37.7 percent

Xbox 360: 31 percent

Browsing Internet

Wii: 39.6 percent

PS3: 31 percent

Wii News Channel, Weather Channel, Etc

Wii: 76.2 percent

Communication via Xbox 360 Games

Xbox 360: 24.5

Online Gaming Research [Nikkei.net via Danny Choo][Pic]