The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PS3 Internet Use Dropping in Japan (360 Tiny Increase)

4214235.jpg Over in Japan, business site Nikkei.net has a consumer poll that shows where console's internet use stand. In a six month period, both the Wii and the PS3 show drops in users using online, while the Xbox 360 increases by 0.10 percent. The Wii's drop was slight, while the PS3's was more significant. (Though, we imagine Super Smash Bros. Brawl will cause an online spike for the Wii.) And for portables, both the DS and the PSP are experiencing dips for online connection. For those who like numbers, here are numbers:

Wii
55.4 percent online (June 2007)
52.5 percent online (December 2007)

PS3
56.3 percent online (June 2007)
43.9 percent online (December 2007)

Xbox 360
49 percent online (June 2007)
49.1 percent online (December 2007)

PSP
35 percent online (June 2007)
33.9 percent online (December 2007)

DS
19.4 percent online (June 2007)
16.5 percent online (December 2007)

Another thing that is interesting is why Japanese gamers are connecting to the internet. Here's the breakdown for those who do use the internet and what they use it for:

Online Gaming
Wii: 17.3 percent
PS3: 41.1 percent
Xbox 360: 70.8 percent

System Update
Wii: 69.7 percent
PS3: 83.8 percent
Xbox 360: 84.9 percent

Buying Games
Wii: 43.6 percent
PS3: 37.7 percent
Xbox 360: 31 percent

Browsing Internet
Wii: 39.6 percent
PS3: 31 percent

Wii News Channel, Weather Channel, Etc
Wii: 76.2 percent

Communication via Xbox 360 Games
Xbox 360: 24.5

Online Gaming Research [Nikkei.net via Danny Choo][Pic]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles