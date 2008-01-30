PS3 Internet Use Dropping in Japan (360 Tiny Increase)

Over in Japan, business site Nikkei.net has a consumer poll that shows where console's internet use stand. In a six month period, both the Wii and the PS3 show drops in users using online, while the Xbox 360 increases by 0.10 percent. The Wii's drop was slight, while the PS3's was more significant. (Though, we imagine Super Smash Bros. Brawl will cause an online spike for the Wii.) And for portables, both the DS and the PSP are experiencing dips for online connection. For those who like numbers, here are numbers:
Wii
55.4 percent online (June 2007)
52.5 percent online (December 2007)
PS3
56.3 percent online (June 2007)
43.9 percent online (December 2007)
Xbox 360
49 percent online (June 2007)
49.1 percent online (December 2007)
PSP
35 percent online (June 2007)
33.9 percent online (December 2007)
DS
19.4 percent online (June 2007)
16.5 percent online (December 2007)
Another thing that is interesting is why Japanese gamers are connecting to the internet. Here's the breakdown for those who do use the internet and what they use it for:
Online Gaming
Wii: 17.3 percent
PS3: 41.1 percent
Xbox 360: 70.8 percent
System Update
Wii: 69.7 percent
PS3: 83.8 percent
Xbox 360: 84.9 percent
Buying Games
Wii: 43.6 percent
PS3: 37.7 percent
Xbox 360: 31 percent
Browsing Internet
Wii: 39.6 percent
PS3: 31 percent
Wii News Channel, Weather Channel, Etc
Wii: 76.2 percent
Communication via Xbox 360 Games
Xbox 360: 24.5
Online Gaming Research [Nikkei.net via Danny Choo]
